Wirfs (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wirfs will miss his third straight game to open the season, but he was able to get in some limited work during practice this week and appears to be nearing a return, one which the Bucs badly need after their offensive line has been wrecked by injuries two games into the year.

