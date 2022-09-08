Wirfs (oblique) was a full participant during the Buccaneers' practice Thursday, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

Wirfs returned in full after he was listed as a limited participant on Tampa Bay's injury report Wednesday. The 23-year-old All-Pro has been dealing with an oblique issue that sidelined him during the team's practices in late August. Wirfs' availability would go a long way toward shoring up the Buccaneers' depleted offensive line during Sunday's season-opener against what should be a dangerous Cowboys' pass-rushing unit.