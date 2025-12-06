Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Questionable for Sunday vs. Saints
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wirfs (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game versus New Orleans, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Wirfs was limited at practice during the week due to an oblique issue, and it seems like he has close to coin-flip odds of playing in Week 14. If he can't go Sunday, Charlie Heck would figure to make the start at tackle opposite Luke Goedeke.
