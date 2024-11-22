Wirfs (knee/foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The 25-year-old offensive lineman sprained his right MCL in Tampa Bay's Week 10 loss to the 49ers and practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week. If Wirfs is unable to suit up for the Week 12 matchup, expect Justin Skule to protect Baker Mayfield's blindside.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Limited to open week•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Will be week-to-week after bye•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Tending to sprained MCL•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Dealing with possible MCL injury•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Won't return vs. San Francisco•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Suffers knee injury•