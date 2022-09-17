Wirfs (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Wirfs was a limited participant at practice this week, and his availability for Sunday's contest remains up in the air.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: On schedule for Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Short-term absence•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Injures oblique in practice•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Dealing with cramps during practice•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Recovery going well•