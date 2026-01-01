Wirfs (toe) has no injury designation ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Panthers, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The All-Pro tackle from Iowa upgraded from a DNP on Tuesday to limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday, suggesting he's moved past his toe injury in time to play in Saturday's must-win divisional contest. Now fully healthy, expect Wirfs to operate as Tampa Bay's top left tackle in Week 18.