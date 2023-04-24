The Buccaneers picked up Wirfs' fifth-year option Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Wirfs' fifth-year option was picked up ahead of the May 1 deadline, and the 24-year-old will now be locked in with Tampa Bay through the 2024 season. The 2020 first-round pick should continue to serve as an anchor for the Buccaneers' offensive line and is now in line for a big payday when this contract is up.
