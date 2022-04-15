Wirfs (ankle) said Friday that his recovery has been going well.
Wirfs was expected to require surgery to repair a significant high-ankle sprain during the offseason, but he ultimately didn't undergo a procedure and is progressing well. He's been working out and is expected to be back to full health in time for training camp.
