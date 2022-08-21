Wirfs (oblique) is considered day to day, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Wirfs' prognosis is a good one with the recent news of Aaron Stinnie (knee) being placed on IR, and Ryan Jensen (knee) out for at least a couple of months. The 2020 first-round selection should start at right tackle, as long as he remains healthy.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Injures oblique in practice•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Dealing with cramps during practice•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Recovery going well•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Could avoid surgery•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Requires surgery•
-
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Inactive for divisional round•