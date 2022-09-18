Wirfs (abdomen), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The star right tackle was a limited participant in practice all week, but he looks like he'll be cleared to play in advance of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. The fact that Wirfs is likely to suit up looms even larger than normal with left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) listed as doubtful and not expected to suit up.