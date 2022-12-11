Wirfs (ankle) has been deemed inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Wirfs will officially miss his second game in a row after being carted off with an ankle injury against Cleveland in Week 12. His next opportunity to suit up will come versus the Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 18. With Wirfs still out, expect Josh Wells to once again start Week 14.
