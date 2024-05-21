Wirfs is not present Tuesday at OTAs and does not plan to return to team facilities 'in the immediate future,' Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Wirfs reportedly doesn't want to risk suffering an injury before signing a multi-year contract with the Buccaneers, as he's currently slated to play out the 2024 campaign on the fifth-year option in his rookie contract. That would provide Wirfs a fully guaranteed salary north of $18.2 million, but the three-time Pro Bowler is prioritizing long-term security. Tampa Bay has, however, already committed a multiple sum this offseason to re-signing Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield.