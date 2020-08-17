Although he's impressed with his athleticism in early practices, Wirfs had some struggles in Monday's first padded session of camp while lining up with the first-team offense, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Carmen Vitali of the team's official site previously reported the heralded rookie first-round pick had looked every bit the part in Friday's practice while moving around particularly well in run blocking, but that was a non-padded, non-contact session. Stroud notes coach Bruce Arians remarked after Monday's practice that Wirfs needed to get his pad level down after just standing straight up in last week's non-contact sessions, something which the talented Iowa product should be able to implement in short order. Wirfs won't have the benefit of preseason games to prepare for the starting right tackle job, but he'll nevertheless receive a formidable on-field tutorial while facing the Buccaneers' array of talented pass rushers.