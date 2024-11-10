Wirfs is questionable to return after suffering a knee injury during Tampa Bay's matchup versus the Saints on Sunday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports of The Athletic reports.
Wirfs went down in the first half with a knee injury and was immediately taken to the locker room. The injury looks like it could be significant, and Justin Skule has now replaced Wirfs at left tackle.
