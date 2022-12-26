Head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Wirfs re-aggravated his ankle injury in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Cardinals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Wirfs had missed each of Tampa Bay's previous three games as a result of an ankle issue, but it now sounds as if the 320-pounder didn't make it out of Sunday's contest unscathed despite playing every offensive snap. More clarification regarding the significance of Wirfs' injured ankle should be provided after he undergoes further testing Monday afternoon.