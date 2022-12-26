Wirfs (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Wirfs missed the last three games due to an ankle injury but practiced fully Friday and has been cleared to suit up Sunday night. He'll likely reclaim his starting role on the Broncos' offensive line.
