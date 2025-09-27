Wirfs (knee) is expected to make his 2025 debut against the Eagles on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wirfs ended the week with back-to-back full practices and is on track to play Sunday. The 2020 first-rounder missed all of training camp and the first three games of the regular season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in early July. Graham Barton would likely revert to a reserve role on the Bucs' offensive line if Wirfs is cleared to play.