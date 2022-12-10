Wirfs (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Wirfs suffered a serious injury in Week 12 and was projected to miss 3-to-4 weeks at the time. He failed to practice in any capacity ahead of Tampa Bay's Week 14 matchup against San Francisco and is unlikely to suit up.
