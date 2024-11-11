Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Wirfs (knee) will be week-to-week after the Buccaneers' bye in Week 11, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Wirfs underwent an MRI to examine the knee injury he sustained during Sunday's game versus the 49ers, but it fortunately returned as nothing more than a low-grade MCL sprain. If he does miss any game action as he recovers, Justin Skule would likely step into a starting role at one of Tampa Bay's tackle spots.