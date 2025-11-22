Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Will play Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wirfs (shoulder) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Wirfs was able to shed an injury tag for Week 12 after logging a full practice Friday. He has started at right guard in each of the Buccaneers' last seven games.
