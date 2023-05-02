Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht indicted this offseason that Wirfs could be the starting left tackle in 2023, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported Monday that Wirfs would be making the switch to left tackle after the Bucs failed to address the spot during the 2023 NFL Draft. Stroud mentioned Luke Goedeke as an option to replace Wirfs at right tackle if the the two-time Pro Bowler did make the position change. However, Licht said in a radio interview Tuesday that the decision to move Wirfs is not "etched in stone," so for now, it appears Wirfs will simply be working on both sides of the line during offseason workouts.