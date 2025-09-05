Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Friday that Wirfs (knee) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The star left tackle is still recovering from arthroscopic right knee surgery and was expected to miss the first handful of games this season, so Bowles' comments Friday come as no surprise. Charlie Heck is expected to step in and start at left tackle while Wirfs remains sidelined.