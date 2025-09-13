default-cbs-image
Wirfs (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Texans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Wirfs will miss a second consecutive game due to his recovery from July arthroscopic right knee surgery. It's encouraging that he returned to the practice field in a limited fashion Thursday, and his next chance to play is Week 3 versus the Jets.

