Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wirfs (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Texans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Wirfs will miss a second consecutive game due to his recovery from July arthroscopic right knee surgery. It's encouraging that he returned to the practice field in a limited fashion Thursday, and his next chance to play is Week 3 versus the Jets.
