Wirfs (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Wirfs was immediately taken back to the locker room after suffering a knee injury in the first half. With Wirfs sidelined for the rest of Sunday's game, Justin Skule will remain at left tackle.
