Buccaneers' Troy Niklas: Lands with Buccaneers
Niklas signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Niklas did not stick to an NFL roster during the 2018 campaign but played a depth role in Arizona from 2014 to 2017. Across those four seasons, he appeared in 41 games, recording 19 catches for 203 yards and one touchdown. With Cameron Brate entrenched as the top backup to O.J. Howard in Tampa Bay, Niklas will compete for a depth role.
