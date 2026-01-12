Smith finished the 2025 regular season with 100 tackles (61 solo), including 2.0 sacks, 13 defensed passes, including one interception, and two fumble recoveries across 16 games.

The second-year pro had already displayed a penchant for solid tackle numbers and getting his hands on the ball during his 13-game rookie 2024 campaign, but Smith took a clear step forward in 2025 while holding down a starting role. The Georgia product logged a career-high 890 snaps from scrimmage, and he was in on 94 percent or greater of the defense's plays in all but his injury-shortened Week 14. Given his impressive development this season, Smith will head into 2026 ready to once again man the starting free safety role and form one of the league's best tandems at the position with Antoine Winfield.