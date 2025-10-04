Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Smith missed some practice time earlier in the week but is good to go for Week 5. The 24-year-old safety has 33 tackles (20 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and four pass breakups across four games this season.
