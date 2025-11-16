Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Cleared to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith was cleared to return to Sunday's game against the Bills after exiting the contest with a potential concussion.
Smith exited after a big stop in the second quarter with a potential concussion. The safety was able to clear the league's concussion protocol, passing an independent neurological evaluation to return to the game.
