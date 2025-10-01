Smith (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report following the Buccaneers' walkthrough, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Smith compiled nine total tackles (five solo) and two passes defensed in the team's 31-25 loss to the Eagles in Week 4, but he may have suffered an ankle injury in the process. The safety will have two more opportunities to return to practice before Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks.