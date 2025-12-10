default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Smith (neck/shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Falcons, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Smith is likely headed for his first absence of the season after getting hurt in this past Sunday's loss to the Saints. In the likely event that Smith's ruled out Thursday, Kaevon Merriweather would be in line to start at free safety.

More News