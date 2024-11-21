Smith (knee) did not practice Thursday.
Smith was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday's injury report, but he was unable to take the field Thursday. The rookie third-rounder is in jeopardy of missing his third game of the regular season, but he'd give himself a chance at playing against the Giants on Sunday if he's able to return to practice Friday.
