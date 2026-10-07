Smith recorded six tackles (four solo) and a forced fumble during the Buccaneers' 17-14 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Smith was responsible for one of the Buccaneers' two takeaways in the fourth quarter, with the third-year safety dislodging the ball from the arms of running back Kaleb Johnson near the goal line, which Zyon McCollum recovered. Smith has played nearly every single defensive snap through the first four games of the regular season, logging 20 tackles (14 solo), one pass defense and one forced fumble in that span.