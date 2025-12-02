Smith recorded two total tackles (one solo) and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 20-17 win over Arizona.

Smith was limited to a season-low two takedowns in Week 13, but he was able to secure his second fumble recovery of the year, picking up the loose ball after Logan Hall stripped Bam Knight in the third quarter. The safety has now registered 87 total tackles (52 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also adding 12 passes defensed, one of which is an interception, and two fumble recoveries over 12 contests this season.