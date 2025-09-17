Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Leads team in tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith logged six tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Buccaneers' win versus Houston on Monday.
Smith was dominant in Monday's victory as not only did he lead the team in tackles but he also recorded the first sack of his career. The 2024 third-round pick will look to build off this strong performance and keep producing during the team's Week 3 matchup versus the Jets.
