Smith (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday's injury report.
Smith has missed the last three games due to a knee injury he suffered during practice in early November. Wednesday was the first time Smith practiced since suffering the injury, which indicates that he is progressing through his recovery. The rookie third-rounder will have two more chances this week to practice in full ahead of Sunday's game against Las Vegas.
