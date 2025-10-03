Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Logs limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Smith is nursing an ankle injury that he may have sustained during the Bucs' Week 4 loss to the Eagles. Smith has logged a DNP-LP practice log this week, so Friday's injury report will indicate his chances of playing in Sunday's road game against the Seahawks. Smith has logged 33 tackles (20 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and four pass defenses through the first four games of the regular season.
