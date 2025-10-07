Smith registered six tackles (two solo) and two pass defenses during Sunday's 38-35 win over Seattle.

Smith was cleared to play Sunday after working through an ankle injury during Week 5 prep. He played 59 of 61 defensive snaps and finished fourth on the team in tackles. Smith has logged at least one pass defense in four of the first five games of the regular season, and his six pass defenses is tied for fourth most in the NFL.