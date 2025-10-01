Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Paces team with nine stops Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith recorded nine tackles (five solo) and two defensed passes in Sunday's Week 4 loss to Philadelphia.
Smith's nine tackles led Tampa Bay and marked his second-highest total through four weeks. The safety also defensed two passes, pushing his total to four on the season. That's currently tied for 11th-most in the league.
