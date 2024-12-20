Smith (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After opening the Bucs' week of practice with consecutive limited sessions, Smith logged a full workload Friday, suggesting he's moved past his knee injury in time to play Sunday. With the rookie safety from Georgia back at full health, he's expected to serve as Tampa Bay's top slot cornerback in Week 16.
