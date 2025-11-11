Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Picks off Maye in Week 10 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith registered eight tackles (four solo) and an interception during the Buccaneers' 28-23 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Smith halted the Patriots' red zone drive in the third quarter, when he picked off a pass from Drake Maye intended for Mack Hollins in the end zone. It was the first interception of the season for Smith and the third of his two-year NFL career. The 2024 third-rounder is up to 43 tackles (31 solo), including 2.0 sacks, nine pass defenses and one fumble recovery through nine regular-season games.
