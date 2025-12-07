default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Smith is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Smith has been taken to the locker room, where he will be evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. Christian Izien has come into the game at safety due to Smith's injury.

More News