Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Possible concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Smith has been taken to the locker room, where he will be evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. Christian Izien has come into the game at safety due to Smith's injury.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Fumble recovery in victory•
-
Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Six tackles in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Posts five stops vs. Buffalo•
-
Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Cleared to return•
-
Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Possible concussion•
-
Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Picks off Maye in Week 10 loss•