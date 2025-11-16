Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Possible concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills.
Smith took a hit to the head during the second quarter, and he's being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. Christian Izien and Kaevon Merriweather are candidates to see more snaps at safety in Smith's absence.
