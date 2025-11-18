Smith logged five tackles (four solo) and two pass defenses during the Buccaneers' 44-32 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Smith finished as the Buccaneers' third-leading tackler in a game in which Tampa Bay's defense got dissected by the Buffalo offense led by Josh Allen (three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns). Smith's five tackles Sunday were a season low, and the second-year safety is up to 79 tackles (47 solo), including 2.0 sacks, 11 pass defenses (one interception) and one fumble recovery through 10 regular-season games, three of which he's played every single defensive snap.