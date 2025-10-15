Smith registered six tackles (five solo) in the Buccaneers' win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Smith continued his strong start to the season, as he's now recorded at least six tackles in each of his first six outings. The 24-year-old has totaled 45 tackles (27 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and will look to add to his totals in the team's Week 7 matchup against the Lions.