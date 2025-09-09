Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Racks up 11 stops Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith recorded 11 tackles (seven solo) and a defensed pass in a 23-20 Week 1 win over the Falcons.
Smith led both teams in tackles in the victory, and his 11 stops tied his career-best mark, which he first reached in Week 5 last season. He played 74 of Tampa Bay's 76 defensive snaps and should be a near every-down player this year as long as he remains healthy.
