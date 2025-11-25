Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Six tackles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith recorded six total tackles (four solo), one of which was for a loss, and a pass defensed in Sunday night's 34-7 loss to the Rams.
Smith finished tied for third on the team in takedowns with cornerback Jacob Parrish, securing at least six stops for the 10th time this season. The linebacker has now compiled 85 total tackles (51 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also adding 12 passes defensed, one of which is an interception, and a fumble recovery over 11 contests this year.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Posts five stops vs. Buffalo•
-
Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Cleared to return•
-
Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Possible concussion•
-
Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Picks off Maye in Week 10 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Totals eight stops in Week 8 win•
-
Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Posts big output on MNF•