Smith recorded six total tackles (four solo), one of which was for a loss, and a pass defensed in Sunday night's 34-7 loss to the Rams.

Smith finished tied for third on the team in takedowns with cornerback Jacob Parrish, securing at least six stops for the 10th time this season. The linebacker has now compiled 85 total tackles (51 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also adding 12 passes defensed, one of which is an interception, and a fumble recovery over 11 contests this year.