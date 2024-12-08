Smith (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Smith will return Sunday from a three-game absence due to a knee injury. The rookie third-rounder logged 42 tackles (30 solo), five pass defenses (including one interception) and three forced fumbles in the eight regular-season games before his injury. Smith is expected to slide back into his role at slot corner.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Questionable for Week 14•
-
Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Limited to open week•
-
Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Will miss another game•
-
Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Downgraded to out for Week 12•
-
Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Officially doubtful for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Out for Week 12•