Smith recorded seven tackles (four solo) and a defensed pass Sunday in a 29-27 win over the Jets.

Smith continued his solid start to the campaign by ranking third on the Bucs in tackles. He's registered at least six stops in each of his three contests so far and has 24 total, giving him a solid week-to-week floor. Smith has been on the field for all but two of Tampa Bay's defensive snaps on the campaign as he's moved into an every-down role this year.