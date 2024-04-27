The Buccaneers selected Smith in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 89th overall.

Smith took a circuitous route to draft night. After starring at West Virginia early in his career with All-American accolades, Smith transferred to Georgia, where he had a brutal stretch of injury luck. A foot injury kept him out to start 2021, and then he suffered a torn ACL. After playing a rotational role in 2022, Smith secured a starting job at nickel in 2023 and got himself back on the NFL radar. Physicality is the name of his game, as he got in on 70 tackles as a fifth-year senior and showed coverage chops with four picks. He tested well at the combine, and if the injury woes are truly behind him, Smith is an asset at nickel or safety.