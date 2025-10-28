Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Totals eight stops in Week 8 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith posted eight tackles (four solo) and a defensed pass Sunday in a 23-3 victory versus New Orleans.
Smith's eight stops ranked second on the Saints. The second-year safety has racked up at least six tackles in all eight of the Buccaneers' games this season and has logged a robust 66 stops on the campaign.
